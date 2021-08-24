CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Out of cast, Doty now in walking boot

"I don't think we're going to name a quarterback until we see what his situation is. He got his cast off on Sunday, he's in a boot right now. I talked to him before practice. He's able to take the boot off and move around a little bit but when he's out on the field, he's got the boot on. Feels good. We'll keep progressing him along and see where he is."

"We've got a pretty good idea of when he's going to be ready and we're optimistic that it's next week," Beamer continued. "And if he's not able to go, and he's just not 100 percent, then we surely expect him to be ready the following week. He was in full uniform today, he's running around. He's doing everything. He met again last week with the doctors that did the procedure on him and it was great response, great feedback, and we're continuing to talk to Kevin, his mom and all the medical personnel. We're not discouraged or anything with where he is right now. We knew when he had the procedure this summer that it would be right around the first game that he would be ready to go and that hasn't changed. We know that he's going to be carrying the football a lot for us this year."