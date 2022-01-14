CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Orangeburg's Sterling Lucas joining Beamer staff

South Carolina's Board of Trustees approved a contract Friday afternoon for the Gamecocks' next position coach Sterling Lucas.

Lucas, who was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is on a two-year deal making $350,000 annually as approved by the board. The contract takes effect Saturday.

The Palmetto State native will replace departed outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, taking over Peterson's role coaching the Gamecocks' outside linebackers/EDGEs/defensive ends.

Lucas played linebacker in high school and college and has experience coaching both linebackers and defensive line during his career.

He spent the 2021 season in the NFL as an assistant defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lucas attended Orangeburg-Wilkinson High and was a member of the class of 2008; he signed with North Carolina State and played in Raleigh from 2008 until 2012.

“I grew up in Orangeburg my whole life. It’s been awesome. Through the process, everybody from my school teachers, to coaches, my dad, my mom, they’ve kind of played a huge role in molding me and helping me with those life experiences to be able to do what I’m doing now. Orangeburg has really equipped me,” Lucas told The Times and Democrat back in April.

After his playing days, Lucas began his coaching career as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant at N.C. State, and then as a defensive graduate assistant for the Wolfpack.

Lucas' time in those roles at N.C. State would have overlapped with that of current South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White when White was a co-special teams coordinator and safeties coach with the Wolfpack.

After his time coaching at his alma mater, Lucas moved to the NFL, hired by the Baltimore Ravens in a variety of roles from 2016 until 2020.

His addition to the Gamecock football staff will come in time for the advent of the next NCAA open recruiting period on Friday.

