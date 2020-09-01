CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Opener with Vols will be night game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gamecocks will open the 2020 season under the Williams-Brice Stadium lights against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 26, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Carolina's first road trip of the season will come the following week when the Gamecocks travel to The Swamp in Gainesville to face the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 3. That contest is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Gamecocks' second home game of the season will come on Saturday, Oct. 17, when the Auburn Tigers visit Columbia. That will be an afternoon game, starting at either noon, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. and will be carried on either the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform.

South Carolina's third home game, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, against the Texas A&M Aggies, will be another night contest, kicking at 7:30 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule will include one midseason open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.

