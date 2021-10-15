CAROLINA FOOTBALL: One losing streak will end

COLUMBIA — There may be debate over the Southeastern Conference's top team this season. After Saturday, though, there should be little doubt about who's at the bottom when Vanderbilt faces South Carolina.

The schools have the two longest league losing streaks. The Commodores (2-4, 0-2 SEC) have lost their last 15 straight in the conference while the Gamecocks (3-3, 0-3) have dropped nine SEC games in a row.

Both programs, under first-year coaches Clark Lea at Vanderbilt and Shane Beamer at South Carolina, are desperate for a streak-busting victory to show players and fans things are trending in the right direction.

"I think it is two teams that are going to be fighting for a win on Saturday that have experienced varying levels of disappointment," Lea said. "But also are improving and finding identity through the year."

Right now, the identity for the two is continuing struggles against the SEC.

Vanderbilt's last conference victory was almost two years ago, a 21-14 home win over Missouri. It lost its final four SEC games of 2019 and then went 0-9 (it had a game canceled last December) in the all-SEC, COVID-19 season of 2020 . That led to the school ditching Derek Mason in favor of Lea, a former Notre Dame defensive coordinator.