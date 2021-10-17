CAROLINA FOOTBALL: One drive, winning TD: Enough said

We break down the key plays, game balls and a burning question from South Carolina’s 21-20 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Three key plays

1. Fourth-and-four

I could have gone with one of the many busted coverages by the Gamecock secondary, but this one seemed to be the play that changed momentum. South Carolina began the game with a pair of 75-yard touchdown drives and had gotten the ball in the red zone after an interception. A penalty backed the Gamecocks up, and they had to work their way back to a fourth-and-four.

Instead of kicking the easy field goal, Shane Beamer decided to go for the first down and called a timeout. Beamer explained after the game he thought Vanderbilt was on the ropes and a touchdown would be a knockout blow. That part of the decision made sense.

The play that was called -- a screen pass to Xavier Legette behind the line of scrimmage -- did not. The play never had a chance, and instead of a knockout punch, it was a momentum swing.

2. Zeb to Xavier