COLUMBIA -- South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has named Paul Jackson his director of football strength and conditioning.
Jackson comes to Columbia following an eight-year stint as the head football strength and conditioning coach at Ole Miss, working for head coaches Hugh Freeze and Matt Luke. Under Jackson's tenure in Oxford, the Rebels achieved four bowl appearances, including back-to-back New Year's Six bowls in 2014 and 2015.
"Paul has worked for and with a several people that I have a lot of respect for and he comes highly recommended," Muschamp said. "He did an outstanding job on his interview and I'm excited to have Paul become part of our staff."
Jackson replaces Jeff Dillman, who was Muschamp's strength and conditioning coach for all four seasons in Columbia and three of his four seasons at Florida.
Jackson joined the Ole Miss staff after spending 2011 at Southern Miss, where he oversaw the strength and conditioning for the entire USM athletics department with direct responsibility over football.
Jackson arrived in Hattiesburg after serving in 2010 as the director of athletic conditioning for football at Miami (Ohio).
More on Jackson from his official Ole Miss bio:
From 2007-10, he served as an assistant strength coach at LSU, working directly with the Tigers football and volleyball teams. While working for the Tigers, Jackson worked under and was mentored by strength and conditioning legend Tommy Moffitt.
A native of White Plains, New York, Jackson got his start in the business as a professional intern strength coach with the NFL’s New York Giants. He also spent time as a performance enhancement specialist at the Parisi Speed School in Garwood, New Jersey, where the focus is sport-specific speed and agility training as well as combine prep.
He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist through the National Strength & Conditioning Association.
During his college days at Montclair State (N.J.), Jackson lettered in football, spending time at both fullback and linebacker. He earned a B.S. in physical education in 2006 and later received an M.S. in kinesiology from LSU in 2009.
