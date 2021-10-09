CAROLINA FOOTBALl: Offensive pains continue for Gamecocks in loss to Vols

As expected, Tennessee went up-tempo on offense and was able to score on six of their seven first-half drives. In comparison, South Carolina only scored on one of their seven. The Gamecocks punted four times and had two turnovers on the other six drives of the first half.

The offense turned the ball over twice in the first half on back-to-back drives -- once when defensive lineman Jordan Burch threw an interception and another when Doty fumbled the snap and lost the ball.

Doty's fumble was one of his two on the day, but the only one that South Carolina lost.

"Offensively, did a lot of good things, just shot ourselves in the foot at times again," Beamer said.

Harris was the highlight of a frustratingly inconsistent offensive day, rushing for a season-high 61 yards and getting his first two touchdowns this season.

"It felt pretty good to get in the end zone," Harris said. "Last time I got in the end zone was what, last season, it's been what six games so it felt good."

The second half was generally more of the same for the offense but there was some improvement.