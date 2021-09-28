CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Offensive line has to improve its play, Beamer says

“Throughout the week in practice, you want to be able to have a good feel, if I’m the center, for who the two guys on each side of me are,” Beamer said. “I would like to see a couple of those guys step up and solidify themselves over there.”

The Gamecock offensive line has struggled so far with the run game failing to take off the first four games and ranking 13th in the SEC in pass block grading by PFF with a 44.1.

It doesn’t fall solely on the left side of the line, which has been more in flux than the right, but the offensive line does need to get better for the Gamecocks to improve offensively.

“We all have to be better; it’s not just the left side. Dylan Wonnum needs to play better, Jovaughn Gwyn needs to play better, Eric Douglas needs to play better. Greg Adkins will be better as a coach, same as Marcus Satterfield and myself,” Beamer said.

“I’m not sitting here singling out players. The whole group across the board, defense included, we all have things we can be better at. We have to continue to improve and get better.”

While Beamer did say he’d like to solidify things up front with a main five guys on the offensive line, he didn’t necessarily rule out playing more than five over the course of a game to keep the starters fresh.

“I’ve preached to the coaches every week that I want to play guys and keep guys fresh, whether it be multiple defensive linemen,” he said. “Offensive line, I don’t necessarily want to rotate multiple guys but I do believe in developing guys and backups and developing depth by playing multiple people and being able to keep guys fresh for sure.”

