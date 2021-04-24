CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Offense to look 'a lot like' LSU 2019

COLUMBIA -- It’s not a secret that South Carolina is probably going to try to run the ball and run the ball quite often this season.

And with a 1,000-yard rusher returning and incorporating back a five-star freshman, why wouldn’t the Gamecocks try and pound the ball as much as possible?

But the Gamecocks are planning on using their backs for much, much more in the offense, especially early as they figure out other skill groups.

“We will rely on them heavily for production in the pass game, whether it’s screens or quick passing game or getting them out in play-action pass,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said.

“We’re going to maximize them and lean on them early. What helps a good quarterback? A good run game, a good running back and a five-yard check-down that turns into 20, screen passes, and getting the ball out of his hands quickly.”

The running back group, outside of maybe the offensive line, is the most experienced unit on the offensive side of the ball and by far the most productive skill unit returning.

With questions at receiver as the Gamecocks decide which players will contribute this season, the running back room will be used heavily as the other offensive groups are figured out.