 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Offense to look 'a lot like' LSU 2019
0 comments
editor's pick
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Offense to look 'a lot like' LSU 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
South Carolina Kentucky Football

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) runs with the ball during the first against Kentucky on Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky.

 Bryan Woolston, AP

COLUMBIA -- It’s not a secret that South Carolina is probably going to try to run the ball and run the ball quite often this season.

And with a 1,000-yard rusher returning and incorporating back a five-star freshman, why wouldn’t the Gamecocks try and pound the ball as much as possible?

But the Gamecocks are planning on using their backs for much, much more in the offense, especially early as they figure out other skill groups.

“We will rely on them heavily for production in the pass game, whether it’s screens or quick passing game or getting them out in play-action pass,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Kimrey enjoys other side of recruiting

“We’re going to maximize them and lean on them early. What helps a good quarterback? A good run game, a good running back and a five-yard check-down that turns into 20, screen passes, and getting the ball out of his hands quickly.”

The running back group, outside of maybe the offensive line, is the most experienced unit on the offensive side of the ball and by far the most productive skill unit returning.

With questions at receiver as the Gamecocks decide which players will contribute this season, the running back room will be used heavily as the other offensive groups are figured out.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'Everything’s starting to click for QB Doty

But it won’t be just handing the ball off and telling the back to run straight, but trying to use them in passing game to take pressure off a young quarterback and create mismatches with multiple backs on the field at the same time.

“We have guys we can hand the ball off to 35 times a game, we have guys where we can throw the ball out of the backfield and use as receiver types as well,” Satterfield said. “That group as far as getting your best guys on the field could allow you to use some personnel groupings to get multiple backs out there at times.”

Using backs in the passing game is a pillar of what Satterfield wants to do offensively, taking the same approach as mentor Joe Brady, who was at LSU in 2019.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer wants more explosive plays

In that offense, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught 55 passes, third most on the team, and four other running backs caught three passes that season.

While it’s impossible to replicate that LSU team, Satterfield wants it to look similar schematically.

“It’s going to resemble it,” he said. “The philosophy and foundation is going to look a lot like LSU did that year.”

Kevin Harris is the big name in the room, coming off a 1,138 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns, but he also tacked on 159 receiving yards on 21 receptions last season and caught a touchdown pass.

Five-star MarShawn Lloyd will incorporated into the mix along with inexperienced but talented players like ZaQuandre White and Rashad Amos. White’s been met with rave reviews this spring in regards to his energy and ability.

“I really think Z-White is coming along. ... He shows up every day. He’s tough, he doesn’t miss a rep, and he’s accountable,” Satterfield said. “He has unbelievable energy, so we’re really excited about Z on top of the other guys we have coming back.”

Spring game is Sunday

With inclement weather expected, including a 100% chance of rain on Saturday, South Carolina moved its spring game to 2 p.m. Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game is scheduled to be on SEC Network Plus. Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday's game can use those tickets for Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News