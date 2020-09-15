CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Offense to have 'lot of different looks'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- There were a few issues bogging down South Carolina last season offensively.

The Gamecocks were obviously banged up and had inconsistent performances across the board, but one of the biggest issues was the offense’s lack of explosive plays, which contributed to one of the worst yards-per-play averages in college football.

This year Mike Bobo takes over as offensive coordinator and the Gamecocks have seen an uptick in offensive explosiveness as the season approaches.

“Mike does a really good job creating one-on-one matchups down the field and Ryan made nice throws,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “At the end of the day, you have to have some guys from the receiver position, which we’ve had, that have made nice plays in 50-50 balls and be able to win battles on the 50-50 balls. That’s where those have shown up.”

But why would an offense that averaged just 22.4 points and 5.2 yards per play last season as the Gamecocks won four games make such a sudden jump and look better in practice?

A lot of it, players said, is because of Bobo’s newly installed scheme.