CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Offense is 'still a work in progress,' Beamer says

Things came to a head Saturday against Kentucky with the Gamecocks posting season lows in plays, yards per play, yards per pass attempt and yards per carry.

“We have good coaches and we have good players. We just have to execute better. We only ran 51 plays last night. This may not be what people want to hear, but of the 51 plays we called, a lot of them were some really, really, really good calls,” Beamer said.

“We certainly have to put our guys in better situations and be good and smart about what we’re calling and execute. That’s not all on the players at times. It’s on us as coaches: how we’re teaching, what we’re running. You look at what you’re doing each and every week and how to be better.”

Despite the struggles, Beamer is remaining optimistic about what this offense can be, acknowledging there are still guys who can be X-factors in the SEC on the roster.

I see playmakers on offense. I look around the offense last night and we have a lot of guys on offense who are talented football players. Josh Vann, Jalen Brooks and DK have stepped up as receivers. It was good to see EJ catch a ball last night. It was good to see Nick Muse catch the ball over the middle and have an explosive pass. We tried to target Jaheim on what we’re doing with him,” Beamer said.