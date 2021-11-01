CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Offense eyes getting ball in hands of playmakers

It’s been a year mired by offensive struggles for South Carolina, struggling to get off the ground in the first eight games of the year.

The struggles came to a head when the Gamecocks averaged just 3.2 yards per play in a loss to Texas A&M entering the bye week.

They haven’t really had a chance to take a deep breath and do a wholesale evaluation of the offense until the bye after playing eight straight weeks, and took the opportunity this week.

“Offense-specific, it’s let’s go back and look at ourselves over the last eight weeks and self-scout ourselves and see if we have any tendencies we need to break,” Beamer said. “I think we do a pretty good job of breaking tendencies throughout the year and not having teams get a beat on us as far as formations. We’re always aware of that, but you can dive into it a little bit more during the off week.”

Eight games into the season, the Gamecocks rank 13th in the league in yards per play, 12th in yards per rush and 10th in 7.2 yards per pass attempt.

South Carolina practiced three times this past week — Monday through Wednesday — during the bye with the focus offensively to find more ways to get playmakers the ball creatively.