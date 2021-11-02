CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Noland progressing,no starter named

"From just a health standpoint with Zeb, I think the biggest thing is just the mobility," Beamer said. "I mean, he can sit in the pocket and throw. He did that today, but there's a difference between that and then being able if you get flushed out the pocket, or you've got to scramble or you've got to run, how effective he would be doing that with his knee.

"He got the surgery last weekend. He stayed around here all weekend to rehab and get better, so he's really far along with the rehab. On Sunday night when we came back to practice, we were really pleased with where he was after the weekend of rehab and was better today than what he was yesterday and he's just got to continue to progress during the week.

"For us, to me, he needs to be able to do more in practice tomorrow than what he did today. Today was good but just keep taking steps throughout the week of practice."

The Gamecocks and Gators are set to square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium on SEC Network.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0