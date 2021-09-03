CAROLINA FOOTBALL: No holding back in game plan for EIU

Whenever a team is entering a season opener — especially one where its favored by right around 40 points — it would be easy to create a vanilla game plan, run the ball and worry about getting out of there with a win and relatively injury free.

That vanilla game plan doesn’t seem to be the prerogative for South Carolina’s coordinator’s Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White.

“There’s nothing that’s going to be held back. We’re not taking anything for granted. We’re 0-0. We haven’t won a game, we haven’t won a game here as a staff,” Satterfield said. “We have to go out there and compete and execute at the highest level. We’ve not earned the right to hold anything back yet.”

Not holding back doesn’t mean the Gamecocks are going to run six reverses and a handful of double passes but it doesn’t sound like Satterfield is content with turning around and handing the ball off 70 times either.

There’s going to be a good balance, it seems, as the Gamecocks try to work out some of the inevitable kinks destined to pop up in a season opener and get Shane Beamer his first win as the Gamecocks’ head coach.