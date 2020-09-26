CAROLINA FOOTBALL: No. 16 Tennessee wins seventh straight 31-27 over Gamecocks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — Jarrett Guarantano threw a tie-breaking touchdown to Josh Palmer with 9:35 left and No. 16 Tennessee won its seventh straight game with a 31-27 victory at South Carolina on Saturday night.

The Vols appeared to have things in hand when they went ahead 21-7 on Eric Gray's 12-yard scoring run on their opening drive of the third quarter.

But South Carolina rallied behind first-time starter quarterback Collin Hill with two touchdowns and a field goal the next four series to tie the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams at 24-all in the fourth quarter.

That's when Guarantano, the fifth-year senior, struck with back-to-back big plays for the deciding score.

Guarantano was heavily pressured when he got the ball to an all-alone Brandon Johnson for 33 yards inside South Carolina territory. The next play, Guarantano threw a picture perfect pass to Palmer for a 32-yard touchdown.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was pleased with Guarantano's plan, although he did think he and the offense must become more consistent.

"We've got to go back and figure out where we are offensively and where we can create some consistency," he said. "But we put some drives together and finished the game off."