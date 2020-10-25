CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Night to forget for Collin Hill

It was a night to forget for South Carolina in the Bayou, especially for starting quarterback Collin Hill.

Hill put up some decent numbers but quarterbacked a team that mustered 24 points, tying a season low, and struggled to get much consistency going offensively in a 52-24 blowout loss to LSU.

After the game, when asked about Hill’s play and whether he thought about playing either Ryan Hilinski or Luke Doty, head coach Will Muschamp focused on Hill’s play.

“No, we feel like he forced the ball on the interception a little bit. He was accurate with the ball and held it a few too many times and created some sacks,” Muschamp said. “We need to go back and look at the film before we start determining how the guy played. We hit some vertical balls down the field and had some explosive plays. Just disappointed overall not playing well on the defensive side of the ball.”

Hill finished going 12-for-22 in a largely all-or-nothing type of game for the Gamecocks offensively. The plays South Carolina did connect on went for big gains, but the offense struggled to find the end zone.

The grad transfer averaged 10.6 yards per carry and a rating of 149.8 but threw a pick six and held on to the ball too long at times, resulting in five sacks Saturday night.