CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Nick Muse stays the course, looks to be 'super senior'

Shannon Muse, Nick's mother, watched as her son went through the process of choosing a new program.

"His dream was to play for a bigger school," she told GamecockCentral.com. "South Carolina, when he got there, the weight room, everything about the school he loved. He loved the location. Everything that went with it, he was like, 'this is the place for me.'"

Muse committed to play for the Gamecocks in June 2019, but his path to actually getting on the field in Columbia was not without a challenge. At that time, players transferring to the FBS level still had to be granted a waiver by the NCAA in order to become immediately eligible. Muse waited for his answer, one that had not come even as he sat on the sidelines for South Carolina's season opener against North Carolina.

"You're playing in Charlotte, my hometown. It was tough," Muse said. "It was a learning experience. I knew I was going to play, but you're sitting over there watching practice, don't know when you'll be able to compete. I am blessed they gave me a chance to play after the first game. I turned in five or six little papers and after about the fifth one I guess they said, man, he's getting annoying, might as well accept it."