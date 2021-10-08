CAROLINA FOOTBALL: New coaches square off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of the Southeastern Conference's new head coaches will square off when South Carolina visits Tennessee on Saturday.

Shane Beamer will lead the Gamecocks into Knoxville on Saturday to take on Josh Heupel and the Volunteers in a pivotal test for both teams.

Heupel's Volunteers (3-2, 1-1) demonstrated how explosive his offense can be, putting 62 points on the board in their rout of Missouri. Beamer's Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2) are also coming off a win, albeit a narrow escape over Troy.

Heupel said the challenge for Tennessee is always going to be how fast they can play and how they play when are playing with a fast pace.

Tennessee had its best offensive performance since Oct. 8, 2016, with 683 total yards at Missouri. The Vols ran for 458 yards, the most on the road in school history. Tennessee hadn't rushed for that many yards since piling up 513 yards Nov. 10, 1951, against Washington & Lee.

Beamer certainly has taken notice.

"Not sure what issues Tennessee had with the previous staff, but recruiting wasn't one of them," Beamer said. "Although, they've had some attrition in the transfer portal, they've got a lot of great players who are still there."

Tempo time