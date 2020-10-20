CAROLINA FOOTBALL: NCAA clears Jalen Brooks to play

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina football team is on a bit of a hot streak.

Fresh off a two-game winning streak on the field, the Gamecocks had another positive day on Wednesday when wide receiver transfer Jalen Brooks was granted a waiver by the NCAA for immediate eligibility.

Brooks will be available to play Saturday in Baton Rouge when the Gamecocks take on LSU.

"Jalen has worked really hard; I'm extremely excited for him," head coach Will Muschamp said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday. "I appreciate the NCAA's decision. I want to really thank Ray Tanner, Jeff Whitehead and Chance Miller and the job that they did for us in continuing to get the information the NCAA needed in order to make him eligible. I'm really happy for this young man. He's worked really hard and he's never complained. ... We expect him to contribute on Saturday."

It's a welcome sight for everyone in the program.

Not just because the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brooks provides another receiving threat in a South Carolina offense that needs one. But because of how Brooks has quickly gained the admiration of his teammates due to his work ethic and attitude since joining the program in August.