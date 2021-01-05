CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muse return provides key experience

South Carolina got good news with Nick Muse officially announcing his plans to return to Columbia for his final year of eligibility.

Tight ends coach Erik Kimrey hinted at Muse's return during his announcement press conference, and it became official Monday, giving the Gamecocks a viable weapon offensively for new coach Shane Beamer.

The Gamecocks needed to either retain or bring in new offensive skill players, and Muse's advanced stats show his return gives them just that.

For starters, Muse caught 30 passes for 425 yards and was responsible for 17.1% of all receptions and 22.7% of all receiving yards on the team.

Since 2000 there have only been three seasons where a tight end caught for more yards — Hayden Hurst in 2016 and '17 and Jared Cook in 2008 — and it ties him for fifth for receptions by a tight end in a single season.

Only Hurst, Cook and Kyle Markway have more in one year and all of those years had a full 12-game slate.

Muse this year turned into one of the most reliable weapons at tight end not just at South Carolina but in the SEC.