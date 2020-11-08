CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp says fans have right to be angry

COLUMBIA -- After putting together their worst SEC loss of the Will Muschamp era, South Carolina didn’t have to wait long to one-up it.

Just two weeks after the Gamecocks lost by 28 to LSU on the road, they came home after a bye week and lost by 45 to Texas A&M, their worst SEC loss under Muschamp, the worst loss since losing by 49 to Clemson in 2016 and the worst SEC loss since losing by 50 to Florida in 2008.

It marks a concerning trend for South Carolina after upsetting Auburn a little less than a month ago, and fans are starting to get restless as the Gamecocks slip to 2-4 with four games to play.

After the 48-3 loss Saturday, head coach Will Muschamp delivered a message to fans saying any anger they may have is absolutely warranted.

“I hope they’re pissed. That’s fine. The last two performances I don’t think there’s any reason they shouldn’t be disappointed with how we played, how we performed and how we coached,” Muschamp said. “We’ll continue to work.”

The Gamecocks put up their worst offensive performance against an SEC team in what feels like an eternity, failing to score a touchdown against a league team at home for the first time since 2007.