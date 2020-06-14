CAROLINA FOOTBALL Muschamp ready to get back on field

That process wrapped up at the beginning of May and they’re continuing installation and conversations about the offense as summer starts.

The good thing, Muschamp said, is they were able to get on the field albeit briefly in the spring, which gives Bobo a sense of what the offense could look like this year.

“Fortunately we got in five practices and that’s more than a lot of people did. That does give you a little — I’m not saying comfort level — but it does ease your mind a little bit,” Muschamp said. “I know from Mike’s standpoint to be able to get on the field with a guy and have a better feel for what they can handle, what they can do and what we can do best.”

The Gamecocks moved back to campus at the beginning of June and welcomed in their entire recruiting class except for ZaQuandre White, who Muschamp said is expected to arrive in mid-July.

The freshmen, though, did have the opportunity to step into a few of Bobo’s offensive and position meetings before even arriving on campus to try and get a jump on learning the playbook.