CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp not worried about job security

COLUMBIA -- It’s been a very tough week in the South Carolina football operations building, but head coach Will Muschamp hasn’t felt any dwindling support from Gamecock athletic director Ray Tanner.

When asked if he’s worried about his job security currently, Muschamp responded quickly with a simple, “No.”

He also said he spoke with Tanner this week — which isn’t uncommon — and the tone of their conversation wasn’t any different than it’s been since he took over in 2016.

“He’s been very supportive,” Muschamp said, “like he’s been for the previous four years.”

The two talk weekly, if not more often than once a week, about the state of the program and where things currently sit and how things can improve in both the short and long term.

Support, at least externally with the fan base, may be at a low point after being outscored 100-27 their last two games, one a 52-24 drubbing at the hands of LSU and a 48-3 defeat to Texas AM&, the worst home loss since 2003.

In conversations this week, though, he hasn’t sensed any negativity from Tanner, saying their talks have all been optimistic.