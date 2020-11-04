CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp: No question that Hill will start

COLUMBIA -- Will Muschamp put rumors of a starting quarterback change to bed pretty quickly.

When asked Tuesday if he expects Collin Hill to start Saturday against Texas A&M, he answered it matter-of-factly with one simple word.

“Yes,” Muschamp said.

Rumors started circulating over the weekend about Luke Doty taking over as the team’s starter after the bye week, but it doesn’t seem like it’s the case as the Gamecocks begin preparations for the Aggies.

Doty, along with backup Ryan Hilinski, earned more reps during the bye week, which is typical for backups with coaches giving starters a little bit lesser of a load than a typical game week.

Muschamp did say Doty was impressive and continues to come along as a freshman despite a limited number of snaps.

Doty has played six snaps so far this season, rushing twice for six yards. Coming out of high school, Doty was a four-star recruit and considered the No. 99 player in his class.