CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp lets QB competition continue

Hilinski had surgery for a meniscus tear in his left knee after the season and has been healthy and productive in fall camp, so much so that he was named the offensive player of the Gamecocks' first camp scrimmage two weeks ago.

But Hill, the graduate transfer from Colorado State, earned that honor after last Saturday's workout, according to Muschamp.

Hill came in January, following his former head coach at Colorado State, Mike Bobo, who is the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Gamecocks.

Hill's strength is his knowledge of Bobo's system. But he's coming off a knee ligament injury while at Colorado State, where he started the first three games before missing the rest of the year.

Hill, too, has appeared healthy during camp and has looked sharp running Bobo's schemes.

Muschamp said Hill has a toughness at coming back from injuries that the team respects.

"Obviously Collin's understanding of the system, because he's been in it now for years, it shows up a lot as far as his experience is concerned," he said.

Hilinski is not hung up on the decision; he said he is focused on improving each practice and learning everything he can from Hill.