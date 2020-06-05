CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp leads team in march to protest racial inequality

COLUMBIA — Dakereon Joyner stood off to the side of the governor’s mansion Friday afternoon clad in black, a few reporters’ microphones in his face, the blazing sun overhead and a couple hundred protesters at his back.
The wide receiver - who also spent time playing quarterback for South Carolina in 2019 - fiddled with his Gamecock-themed mask that dangled from his ears as he answered questions about why the football team decided to march on the mansion and the South Carolina state house.
He spoke about his views on the last few days and his thoughts about America continuing to get better.
“I’m a child of God, so I have faith and hope,” Joyner said. “I think why not us? Why not this generation take a stand and put an end to racism and police brutality?
"It feels like it’ll never end, but we have to stand for what’s right.”
Joyner was one of 100-plus football players, staffers and coaches who joined a protest Friday afternoon, marching to the governor’s mansion then the statehouse to protest racism in American and police brutality after the death of George Floyd.
Almost every player and coach who’s on campus currently was a part of the march, which was led on the football side by Will Muschamp and his wife Carol.
“It’s important for me and my teammates to come out today. We’ve been fighting this battle for so long," Gamecock quarterback and California native Ryan Hilinski said. "The Battle of Gettysburg was in 1863. T.C. Williams, the first joint white-African American football team was in 1971. That’s 108 years.
"Now it’s 50 years about, we’re still fighting the same battle. T.C. Williams won a state championship together and they were just playing football. We also play football together but it’s important for us to take action and get out here together to work for a better tomorrow.”
This is the latest in a long line of things Muschamp’s done to try and stand up for his players and give them an opportunity to stand up to racism in the country.
The Muschamps led the group of players through the Vista Friday afternoon.
One player held a sign with "Matters is the minimum" in big letters, referencing the Black Lives Matter movement.
Among some of the other people included in the protest march was South Carolina assistant director for development Tyson Lusk as well, football operations director George Wynn and other members of the football program's support staff.
The protests were spurred on by the death of George Floyd, who was killed when three Minneapolis police officers knelt on his neck, upper back and lower back on May 25, sparking protests in cities around the country.
Dawn Staley, Frank Martin and Muschamp have all been vocal on social media speaking out against racial injustice in America.
Muschamp is also set to meet with the media on Monday morning.
