CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp leads team in march to protest racial inequality

“It’s important for me and my teammates to come out today. We’ve been fighting this battle for so long," Gamecock quarterback and California native Ryan Hilinski said. "The Battle of Gettysburg was in 1863. T.C. Williams, the first joint white-African American football team was in 1971. That’s 108 years.

"Now it’s 50 years about, we’re still fighting the same battle. T.C. Williams won a state championship together and they were just playing football. We also play football together but it’s important for us to take action and get out here together to work for a better tomorrow.”

This is the latest in a long line of things Muschamp’s done to try and stand up for his players and give them an opportunity to stand up to racism in the country.

The Muschamps led the group of players through the Vista Friday afternoon.

One player held a sign with "Matters is the minimum" in big letters, referencing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Among some of the other people included in the protest march was South Carolina assistant director for development Tyson Lusk as well, football operations director George Wynn and other members of the football program's support staff.