CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp faces old team when Georgia plays Carolina

A huge underdog, the Gamecocks stunned the third-ranked Bulldogs 20-17 in double overtime — a game that appeared to signal Muschamp finally had his program headed in the right direction.

Instead, he didn't even make it to the next meeting against the Bulldogs. The Gamecocks managed only one victory in their last six games of 2019, and Muschamp was fired after they started 2020 with a 2-5 mark.

Former Georgia quarterback and assistant Mike Bobo was South Carolina's interim coach when they faced Georgia last November. The Bulldogs got their revenge with a 45-16 victory.

New Gamecocks Shane Beamer isn't thinking about any reunions. He's more concerned about facing a group he calls "the most talented football team in the history of Georgia football."

"That's not coach-speak," Beamer said. "The depth they have, the size, the physicality, the speed."

Muschamp will get a chance to say hello to his former players before and after Saturday's game.

Otherwise, it's all business for both teams.

"I'll be excited to see him after the game," South Carolina receiver Dakereon Joyner said.

Some other things to watch for when the Bulldogs host the Gamecocks: