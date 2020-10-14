CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp confident in virus protocols

"Our athletics training staff has been notified by Vanderbilt, per SEC protocols, that no players on the Gamecock football team were identified as being a close contact that would result in quarantine,” South Carolina said in a statement Monday. “A close contact is identified as someone who is within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 cumulative minutes. We will continue to test our players as normal SEC protocols -- three times each week."

Ahis week, as the Gamecocks prepare to host Auburn at noon on Saturday, they’re not changing up any of their routine and still plan on doing things like they have been all season.

The only real change, Muschamp said, was eating the team meal at the hotel Friday night instead of doing it at the stadium like they did prior to their season opener against Tennessee.

“Nothing than what we’re doing normally with the three-times test and to continue to emphasize social distancing while we’re under one roof and wearing a mask,” he said. “All of those protocols are still in place.”

The Gamecocks haven’t been immune to the struggles and challenges of playing football during COVID-19, with Muschamp saying at times they’ve had players miss 14 or even 28 days due to contact tracing and quarantine protocols.

“It’s nerve wracking every day. Every time my phone clicks with a text from Clint Haggard or a phone call and you’re holding your breath. It could be anybody on staff, could be me, and could be a player. We’ve had a lot of issues with it,” Muschamp said.

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

