CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Mizzou coach see Gamecocks circling the wagons in effort to win

COLUMBIA — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has some good memories of playing at South Carolina. He hopes to make a few more this week.

It was a year ago that Drinkwitz, then the coach at Appalachian State, brought the highly overmatched Mountaineers into Williams-Brice Stadium in what was expected to be a Power Five blowout by the Gamecocks.

Instead, Drinkwitz's team came up with a defensive effort that held down South Carolina in a 20-15 upset.

"Everybody loves an underdog story, that was one of those where it was you against everybody and you found a way to get it done." Drinkwitz said this week. "So it was a lot of fun and something I'll always remember."

It was also a win that likely played a role in Drinkwitz's hiring by the Tigers after last season — and the dismissal of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp this past Sunday.

The Gamecocks had lost 11 of their last 14 since the middle of last season, including the App State defeat.

Drinkwitz understands the Tigers will face a hurt, angry team in South Carolina, eager to show it's better than its recent three-game losing streak — during which the Gamecocks have been outscored 159-79.