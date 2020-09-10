CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Massive Gamecock sculpture ready for stadium site

"The bronze sculpture itself is made of over 100 individual castings," Gruner said. "It's like putting together a three-dimensional puzzle. These bronze pieces are welded together, and then you must grind and polish the welds so that you cannot perceive the welded joints. Next, you must sand blast the entire surface to remove oxidation from the bronze and apply a coating to produce a 'patina,' which makes the bronze a deeper and richer brown color. It's a complex sequence of activities that combines technical and artistic skills."

The idea for the sculpture was approved in September 2016 by the university's trustees. Even though the donations for the project were made several years ago, there was a lot that had to be done before and a lot more afterwards to see the project through.

Although the funding did come in through the donations, there were still many challenges in getting the project completed. A nationwide request for qualifications by interested sculptors was advertised and the North Carolina sculptor, Hair, was selected based on his extensive experience with large bronze college mascot sculptures.