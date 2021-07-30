CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Marshawn Lloyd is full go, 'looks good,' Beamer says

COLUMBIA -- When Shane Beamer and the rest of the staff reconvened this week and were able to be on the field with the team in simple offseason workouts, MarShawn Lloyd was out there and — really for the first time since the beginning of last season — full go on a football field.

Beamer said Wednesday before a Welcome Home Tour stop that Lloyd, who tore his ACL two practices into training camp in 2020, is full go and cutting and moving without issue a week before practice starts.

“He looks good. We were out there this morning for about 30 minutes with the players before I came over here,” Beamer said. “Watching him run around, he’s cutting and running full speed. He’s another one who sitting out last year made him appreciate how much he loves the game of football. It’s been exciting to see him.”

Lloyd didn’t practice at all in the spring, still going through rehab, and was limited in what he could do during summer workouts from a running and cutting standpoint.

As the Gamecocks get ready to begin preseason practice, it’ll be the first time the Gamecock coaching staff has seen him in pads since taking over.