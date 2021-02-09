CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Low recruit ranking not worrying Beamer

“I don’t know about the rankings, but I look at the video and I’m like, ‘Man.’ You look at these guys you’re evaluating them and deciding if you’re going to recruit them. You watch their video and I watched all the video together of all those guys today. It’s impressive the group we’ve put together,” Beamer said. “Every coach stands up here on signing day talking about how we filled our needs and attacked our needs. I feel like we did.”

Because of the influx of transfers in the class, the Gamecocks signed 13 members to its high school or junior college class this cycle, the lowest number in the Rivals era dating back to the class of 2002.

The Gamecocks only signed nine players in the early period followed by four — Bam Scott, TJ Sanders, LaDareyen Craig and Kolbe Fields — in the February window.

The small high school class is in part why the ranking is low, but it went from being out of the top 100 before Beamer took over into the low-70s.

“Numbers-wise it’s not a huge class when you look at the signees. Rankings wise it’s not where we want to be but what people don’t take into account is the immediate impact transfers we’ve been able to add to the program who are already in the building,” Beamer said.

“We’ve been able to complement those guys with fantastic players since then. It isn’t where we want to be, but in a unique time frame for us as a staff, we were really excited about what we were able to get done in a short period of time.”

