CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Looking like a bowl game after all

Late Wednesday night, LSU self-imposed a one-year bowl ban, taking itself out of contention for any of the bowl games the Tigers may have been invited to this postseason.

Usually, the goings on in Baton Rouge don't have ripple effects in Columbia, but this one sure did.

With the Tigers now out of contention for one of the many bowl slots the SEC has, it almost assures the Gamecocks will be playing in a postseason game this year.

“There are a lot of different scenarios for us to be in a position to get the invite. I talked with the team yesterday prior to introducing Coach Beamer to those guys and we talked about some different scenarios and opportunities," Ray Tanner said Monday.

"There isn’t anything definite at this point either way. Hopefully we’ll remain COVID free. ... We’ll decide going forward, but we don’t know for sure how it will unfold."

Now it's time to get into the nitty gritty on the bowl scenarios. First of all: the NCAA waived any bowl win requirements or the stipulation of a .500 this season to make sure bowl slots were filled across the country.

That means that, while unlikely, an undefeated team like Alabama (9-0) and a winless Vanderbilt (0-8) both have chances of bowling this year.