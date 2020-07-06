CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Looking at opponents over next 4 seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two months from now, the South Carolina Gamecocks are hopefully kicking off their 2020 football season against Coastal Carolina.

With the coronavirus and the COVID-19 diseased infection it brings, football this calendar year is still up in the air and, if it happens, it won't look like any of the football seasons in previous memory.

But we're not here to talk about that.

The Gamecocks know their schedule this year, but we thought it'd be fun to talk more about what's down the pipeline after this season with a few interesting non-conference contests on the horizon.

2021

SEC West opponents: Auburn, at Texas A&M

Non-conference opponents: Eastern Illinois, at East Carolina, Troy, Clemson

This schedule looks a lot like the one the Gamecocks are going up against this year with three very winnable non-conference games and a tough one against the Tigers.

With the Clemson game at home, it gives them a chance to be flexible with their road games. Usually that means a neutral site game in Charlotte or someplace similar, but this is a trip to East Carolina instead.