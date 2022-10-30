CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Lloyd has 'significant' quad bruise

After South Carolina running back Marshawn Lloyd did not receive a carry the entire second half in Saturday's 23-10 loss to Missouri, coach Shane Beamer revealed postgame it was the result of an injury.

In his press conference, Beamer told reporters that Lloyd suffered a “significant bruise on his quad” but should be fine in the long term. He also added that Lloyd attempted to return in the second half but ultimately decided it was best to rest the injury.

“He should be fine. He’s got a pretty significant bruise on his quad. Took a shot in the first half and worked on it through halftime. He tried to be able to go, but as you guys saw, he just wasn’t the same. I think he’ll be OK long term. Nothing significant, we don’t think. Certainly, he’s one of the best running backs in the SEC, so you don’t want to play without him, but we’ve got great confidence in (Christian Beal-Smith) and Juju (McDowell) as well.”

The South Carolina running game struggled without Lloyd, finishing the game with just 32 yards rushing on 23 carries. Even more embarrassing, they totaled -5 yards rushing in the entire second half.

In addition to Marshawn Lloyd, Beamer also offered injury updates on defensive backs Devonni Reed and David Spaulding. Both left the game with injuries of their own, but like Lloyd, Beamer doesn’t see them being out too long as a result.

“(Reed)’s fine,” Beamer said. “Looked pretty serious, but he’s fine. I think him, Marshawn and Spaulding got banged up a little bit, but we don’t think anybody is long term.”

Saturday’s loss came just one week after the Gamecocks moved into the top 25 for the first time since 2018. They dropped to 5-3 (2-3 SEC) on the season and will hope to get Lloyd rested up for next week’s matchup against Vanderbilt on the road.