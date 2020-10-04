CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Late drive leaves time-management questions

“Could we have played with a crisper tempo? Yeah, but we were in situations where we made sure we were protected. They were playing coverage and teeing off up front because they knew we were going to throw the football,” Muschamp said. “In those situations they played coverage, they eliminated big plays down the field. We had to take what they gave us. We probably could have played faster at times. In that situation, we were trying to stay on the field and create an explosive but we never got to it.”

Muschamp ended the game with two timeouts in his pocket, two things he said they were saving if they got the ball back after an onside kick.

The offense averaged 4.1 yards per play on the drive with no play going more than 12 yards (a Collin Hill scramble for a first down).

“If they had given us a nine ball we could have thrown and scored really fast, we would have done that. They weren’t. They were staying on top of us in coverage in all situations,” Muschamp said. “We could have played with a crisper pace, especially when it gets to about four minutes in the game, but we were trying to stay on the field to make it a one score game to onside kick it with two timeouts to go try and win the game.”