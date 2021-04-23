CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Kimrey enjoys other side of recruiting

COLUMBIA -- Erik Kimrey’s been on the other side of high-level recruiting for almost two decades, but now he’s getting used to seeing things from the other side.

As the head coach of Hammond School, he had plenty of players get recruited -- including a handful on South Carolina’s current roster — but now as the team’s tight ends coach, he’s on the other side recruiting players to come to South Carolina.

“I’ve really enjoyed recruiting. At the end of the day it’s getting to know young men for who they are and understanding what motivates them, what inspires them and develop what I hope is an authentic relationship with them,” Kimrey said. “I don’t even like to call it recruiting. I like to call it building relationships with people.”

There are four players from Hammond currently on the Gamecock roster: Jordan Burch, Alex Huntley, Fabian Goodman and Bradley Dunn.

Kimrey, who played at South Carolina, had a role in recruitment of all four and now he’s recruiting players to come to play for a school he loves.

Almost all of Kimrey’s family went to South Carolina, and pitching the Gamecocks to prospective players is almost second nature to him.