CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Key plays, game balls vs. Tennessee

Key plays, game balls and the burning question following South Carolina’s 45-20 loss at Tennessee.

Three key plays

1. Jordan Burch’s interception

South Carolina had first-and-goal from the one. Instead of simply trying to go straight forward, the Gamecocks got cute. On first down, they called a quarterback keeper for Dakereon Joyner. Then on second down, they called a pass for defensive end Jordan Burch. The pass was woefully underthrown and picked off by Jaylen McCollough.

Head coach Shane Beamer said they practiced the play all week and knew they wanted to use it when they got near the goal line. It sure didn’t look like a well-rehearsed play. Instead of a 14-7 game, Tennessee scored on the ensuing drive to make it 21-0.

2. Fumbled snap

On South Carolina’s next offensive play, Luke Doty was under center but fumbled the snap. Tennessee recovered at the Gamecock 24 and scored three plays later. The touchdown made it 28-0 and the game was essentially over with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.

3. Fake punt