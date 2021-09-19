CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Key plays and game balls vs. Georgia

It’s hard to find another play that made a difference, but in the fourth quarter, Vann scored the first touchdown allowed by Georgia this season. Even though Georgia had started subbing in the backups, that still counts for something. Plus, it was a perfectly placed pass by Luke Doty.

2 game balls

Josh Vann

This is kind of a reluctant game ball. Vann had some bad plays (a false start penalty, a drop on a deep pass and a taunting penalty after a long catch) that might have been costly in a closer game. But he also provided most of the offense. Vann was able to get behind the defense repeatedly and finished with three catches for 128 yards.

Jaylan Foster

Apparently channeling the spirit of Israel Mukuamu, Foster had two interceptions, one off each quarterback. He also had seven tackles

1 burning question

Can South Carolina prevent this loss from snowballing?