CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Kentucky expecting crowd to be raucous

"If you love the game and you love to play, you get up for these kind of games," he said. "To get on the road in a hostile environment against a great opponent, how can you not? I have no concern about us getting up for the game. I think the guys will rise to the occasion and play a sound football game."

Some other things to watch for when Kentucky plays at South Carolina:

Breaking new ground

Kentucky is looking to start 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1977. That group went 6-0 in the league, but due to probation, they were ineligible to compete for a title. The Wildcats finished 10-1 including a 24-20 win at No. 4 Penn State.

New QB starter

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty is expected to make his first start of the season against Kentucky. Doty entered fall camp as QB1, but hurt his foot in practice and missed the first two weeks. He played much of the 40-13 loss at Georgia last week when grad assistant turned quarterback Zeb Noland was injured.

No more freebies