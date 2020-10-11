CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Joyner shows what his talent can do

“I think his confidence was kind of low until today. I talked to him personally in the locker room. We had 30-minute conversations about how he needs to be positive and take the plays when they come,” tight end Nick Muse said. “He’s too athletic to not be on the field. Obviously he didn’t get any targets the first two games but him being out there causes a threat cause you never know what he’s capable of doing.”

Joyner’s played a lot — starting against Tennessee and playing some against Florida — but his teammates are hoping that run Saturday is a good omen to come as Joyner gets more comfortable in the offense.

The Gamecocks rushed for 289 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry, in part because of Joyner’s efforts.

“He’s like Luke Doty. He’s good enough to play anywhere. We’re going to try and find ways to get him the ball,” Muse said. “He’s good enough to make that play. We’re going to start utilizing him more. I told him to keep positive energy ... and help the other receivers who are coming up too when they get opportunities.”

Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt snapped a five-game South Carolina losing streak and gives the Gamecocks (1-2) their first win of the season in peculiar conditions.