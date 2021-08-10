CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Josh Vann sees Satterfield scheme as 'whole package'

Whenever Josh Vann plays a snap this season, he’ll be doing it in his third different offense in four years at South Carolina.

Vann has been a piece of schemes under Bryan McClendon, Mike Bobo and now Marcus Satterfield and has seen multiple ways play-callers operate from the hurry-up style of McClendon to varying pro-style offenses under Bobo and now Satterfield.

He’s seen a thing or two in college, and through spring and now four camp practices likes the quite-literal pro-style offense he’s playing in now.

“The biggest thing this is like a head start to the league,” he said. “The only time we no huddle is in like two-minute. We huddle every play. That’s a head start to get comfortable with how they do stuff in the league. It’s all over the place but you get everything out of this offense; we run the ball, pass the ball, play action ... You get the whole package.”

Satterfield took over as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator during the coaching change this offseason after spending the last nine years — outside of two years as Tennessee Tech’s head coach — with current Carolina Panthers’ head coach Matt Rhule.

Last season he was an offensive assistant under Joe Brady, the architect of LSU’s historic offense in 2019.