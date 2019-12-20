COLUMBIA -- South Carolina landed a huge commitment from Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch on Wednesday.
As part of continuing coverage of Burch's recruitment, Gamecock Central is putting the spotlight on his game, asking several sources their thoughts on Burch as a player.
• Hammond Head Coach Erik Kimrey: No. 1, they're getting a great human being, someone that I would trust to watch my own children. They're going to get an extremely hard worker. Jordan Burch probably gave more effort in practice than anyone else on our team, down in and down out.
And then, of course, they're going to get a kid with an extremely high ceiling, that's got an unbelievable ability to use his athleticism and make plays in a lot of different capacities. It's a special day for him. It's a special day for South Carolina.
• Hammond Athletics Director and offensive line coach Jeff Barnes: Size, speed and strength -- the three things that college football is about. He's quick off the ball, he plays well with his hands, and speed around the edge. He's a pure, talented pass-rusher.
When he got here, our coach, Coach Dean Smith, did a great job teaching him how to use his hands and learn how to play the run when he was a sophomore, because he wanted to pass-rush all the time. So naturally, he's a pass-rusher, but he's an elite athlete. He's the type and caliber of kid that you may see on Sunday.
• Hammond four-star defensive tackle and South Carolina commit Alex Huntley: Athlete. Vicious. A student, somebody who’s wiling to learn, and a competitor. That’s the biggest thing I’m happy about is he’s going to compete and that’s going to make us better players.
• Rivals.com Analyst Woody Wommack: When you talk about Burch as a player, what's not to like about him? Elite size, elite speed, plays both ways in high school. The game I went to and saw, he was ripping off long runs and pulling away from defenders, which for a guy his size, 260, 270, is rare to see.
Just a pure guy that you want coming off the edge, getting after the quarterback and exactly the type of player that we've seen thrive in Will Muschamp's defenses over the years.
