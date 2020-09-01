CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Johnson having 'terrific' camp at SAM

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Brad Johnson’s waited for this moment since last season’s opener.

It was in that game against North Carolina that Johnson aggravated a groin injury that started what he called a lonely year in which he spent his time rehabbing the injury instead of playing games.

Johnson played in just four games as a junior, but this year is different. He’s finally back healthy and is turning heads entering his redshirt junior season.

“Brad Johnson’s had a terrific training camp and is playing really well at SAM linebacker,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “He’s a guy that is doing a nice, nice job for us at the SAM. I think we have guys that can play well at the linebacker position.”

Johnson spent this offseason slimming down and was moved to the SAM linebacker position, where he’ll spend the majority of his time this season.

Before that, he was behind D.J. Wonnum at the BUCK spot, where he totaled 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 28 career games.

Johnson had to drop weight to comfortably play there, going from 250 pounds at the start of last season to 235.