CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Johnson having 'terrific' camp at SAM

COLUMBIA -- Brad Johnson’s waited for this moment since last season’s opener.
It was in that game against North Carolina that Johnson aggravated a groin injury that started what he called a lonely year in which he spent his time rehabbing the injury instead of playing games.
Johnson played in just four games as a junior, but this year is different. He’s finally back healthy and is turning heads entering his redshirt junior season.
“Brad Johnson’s had a terrific training camp and is playing really well at SAM linebacker,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “He’s a guy that is doing a nice, nice job for us at the SAM. I think we have guys that can play well at the linebacker position.”
Johnson spent this offseason slimming down and was moved to the SAM linebacker position, where he’ll spend the majority of his time this season.
Before that, he was behind D.J. Wonnum at the BUCK spot, where he totaled 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 28 career games.
Johnson had to drop weight to comfortably play there, going from 250 pounds at the start of last season to 235.
“It’s kind of new. It has similarities to the BUCK with the same type of pass coverages and still rushing the quarterback,” he said. “It’s a little different. It has more of a linebacker feel than D-line feel to it like the BUCK does. It’s basically the same and Muschamp’s done a good job letting me understand what to do. It’s been a quick transition.”
One of the biggest differences is being asked to cover more and play more in space compared to the BUCK, who does a little bit of coverage but primarily plays in the run game and rushes the passer.
Because of that, he’s working on knowing where to look and being locked in a little more than when he was up front.
“Eye control, definitely,” he said of what he’s working on in this camp. “It’s a lot more pass responsibility, so with the D-line, playing the BUCK position, it’s easy to get lazy with your eyes. At SAM you have to be locked in and have good eye control all the time. That’s one thing I’ve definitely been focusing on.”
Johnson’s been one of the early standouts and it’s in no small part to him being full healthy.
“I’m feeling good. This is the first time in a good little minute where I’ve felt completely healthy. My body’s feeling good, my mind’s right,” Johnson said. “Now I can let loose and go play.”
Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!