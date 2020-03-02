CAROLINA FOOTBALL: ‘I have to play better,’ QB Ryan Hilinski says

COLUMBIA – Coming out of high school, Ryan Hilinski hadn’t ever done a lot of losing on the football field.

The Elite 11 quarterback and four-star prospect was always a winner.

But he dealt with his first test of football-related adversity last season as a freshman. The Gamecocks went 4-8 with Hilinski the starter in 11 of those games.

As he now gears up for his sophomore season, getting back on the practice field for spring ball, he’s ready to put his freshman season firmly in the rear view.

“It won’t happen again,” Hilinski said. “I got left with a bad taste in my mouth last season. I never had a four-win season in my career. Personally, I will never let it happen again.”

Because of head coach Will Muschamp’s policy of not allowing freshmen to speak to the media, Hilinski made his first public comments Monday. He spoke in-depth about his freshman year where he was “thrown to the fire” after Jake Bentley was hurt one game into the season.

As he moved further away from the season and was able to digest things a little better than he could as he prepared for opponents, he felt prepared for the opportunity while still seeing room to grow.