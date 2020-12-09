 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Hutcherson declares for NFL Draft
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Hutcherson declares for NFL Draft

South Carolina's veteran offensive lineman is officially moving on to professional football.

Sadarius Hutcherson declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday night, putting to rest any speculation on if he'd return for his NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility due to the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Huntingdon High (Tenn.) product announced his decision on social media, penning an emotional farewell message to South Carolina fans.

Hutcherson is a four-year starter on the Gamecocks' offensive line, bouncing between guard and tackle in his career.

He started every game over the last three years, even coming back for his senior year after declaring "unfinished business" before the 2020 season.

The Gamecocks have had three players declare for the draft since the season ended, with Ernest Jones and Shi Smith announcing their decisions via social media on Tuesday.

