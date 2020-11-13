 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Hill reportedly will remain as starting QB
alert
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Hill reportedly will remain as starting QB

South Carolina LSU Football

South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill (15) throws against LSU during the second half in Baton Rouge, La., on Oct. 24.

 AP

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina reportedly has its starting quarterback this week against Ole Miss. The Gamecocks are planning on starting Collin Hill, according to WACH Fox's Mike Uva.

Hill started the first six games of the year and led the Gamecocks to a 2-4 record.

Will Muschamp made a point to mention the quarterback competition was wide open heading into the game against the Rebels, saying the Gamecocks needed a spark offensively.

Hill and backup Ryan Hilinski battled with first team reps throughout the week with Hill edging him out. Muschamp seemed to indicate earlier in the week Luke Doty could get some more playing time as well.

In six games this year, Hill is 104-for-177 for 1,142 yards (6.5 yards per attempt) with five touchdowns and five interceptions. The last two games have been his worst of the season, completing just 20 of his 43 passes for 300 yards and one touchdown to three picks.

His last game was by far his worst, where he completed just 8-for-21 for 66 yards and two picks.

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

