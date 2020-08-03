CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Hilinski will try to avoid soph slump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Sophomore years can go one of two ways for a football player, especially a quarterback.

He can either take a big jump forward and propel his game and his team's offense to the next level or can fall into the cliched sophomore slump and struggle to get back to the numbers he put up as a freshman.

The biggest question for Ryan Hilinski is which camp he falls into after finishing last year completing 58.1% of his passes, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt and notching a quarterback efficiency rating of 113.4.

In an effort to try and gauge how he'll do this year, GamecockCentral took a look back at a few notable freshmen who played as freshmen and how they did the next year.

For the purpose of this, the stats that will get looked at are per game and per attempt, primarily yards per attempt, completion percentage and efficiency rating.

The most recent one is the guy Hilinski replaced in Jake Bentley, who started seven games as a freshman — 7.5 yards per attempt, 65.8 completion percentage and a efficiency rating of 140 — but his sophomore there was a little bit of a slump.