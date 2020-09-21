CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Hilinski 'responded right way' to decision

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout camp, as the Gamecocks’ quarterback battle raged on for the course of four weeks, there was always the talk of which player was going to win the job.

The thing about someone winning the gig was someone, obviously, would have to lose.

Collin Hill is getting the nod as South Carolina’s QB1, which means Ryan Hilinski ultimately lost out on the job. But offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said the sophomore is handling it as well as possible.

“We talked about things he’s done to improve and how he’s improved as a football player and what he has to keep doing to be a consistent football player. I like where he’s at,” Bobo said. “He’s had two really good practices and I’ve been pleased with his attitude.”

“I told the guys a couple days ago I never repped this many quarterbacks this close to the starting of the season but the situation we’re in this season with the pandemic we felt like we needed to get more guys reps with the ones."

Bobo said he was honest and truthful with every quarterback on the roster about where they stood through camp, including Hilinski.