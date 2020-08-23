CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Hemingway has 'Wonnum mentality'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- To know the impact D.J. Wonnum had on South Carolina’s program, all you have to do is listen to the people who coached him.

Gamecock coaches for four years gushed over Wonnum’s intangibles: work ethic, timeliness, and his ability to catch on quickly.

Wonnum’s gone now, graduated and now playing for the Minnesota Vikings, but South Carolina’s seen a lot of those similar traits in freshman Tonka Hemingway.

“(He’s) A guy who, for the first two practices, has been outstanding. He in my mind, over the last two or three practices and going back to the OTAs, he’s probably a guy who you’d say he’s of the Dennis Wonnum mentality,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “He knows what to do already, do it the right way all the time, always on time, always doing stuff right. I think he can be a staple in our program for a long time.”

Hemingway, a former three-star prospect out of Conway High School, just two practices into his career has shown flashes of what he can bring to the table.

He’s working at defensive end right now and will go through growing pains as he navigates his first training camp at South Carolina, but Robinson likes some of the intangible things he’s seen from the 6-foot-3 lineman.